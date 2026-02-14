PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs is addressing an ongoing controversy over where his primary residence is listed. Critics say he’s in another county and are calling for his ouster, but he says he legally lives in the town.

Speaking with 7News on Friday afternoon, Jacobs says he’s done nothing wrong and will continue to fight what he says are his political enemies.

“All the hate that was brought into our lives politically,” he said.

The mayor invited 7News to his mobile home off Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Giving a tour of his home, he said the fraud allegations he faces from his detractors are just more political noise.

Town commissioners say Jacobs shouldn’t be mayor because property records list him as a resident in St. Lucie County.

However, Jacobs’ lawyer, Michael Pizzi, says the Port St. Lucie home is the mayor’s wife’s primary residence, while the Broward mobile home is his.

“Do you live here in Pembroke Park or do you live in Fort Pierce?” asked 7News reporter Sheldon Fox.

“I live here in Pembroke Park. This is my primary residence,” said Jacobs.

But when presented with property records, Jacobs tried to avoid answering where he lives.

“How can you claim that this is your permanent residence, Mr. Mayor, if you’re getting tax benefits, homestead exemption benefits, all the way in St. Lucie County, where you’re supposed to swear that that is your primary residence?” asked Fox.

“And this is where I will let my attorney step in,” said Jacobs.

“At least answer the question,” said Fox.

“I purchased a home for my family’s safety. My wife wanted out of here,” said the mayor.

But several of Jacobs’ fellow Pembroke Park public officials accuse him of violating the town charter and living outside of Broward County. However, he says that is part of the hateful campaign he faces daily.

“The idea is if you’re getting a homestead exemption in Port St. Lucie, it means it’s your primary residence. If that’s your primary residence, in Port St. Lucie, then you’re violating the town charter here in Pembroke Park, and that’s why they want you out as mayor. What do you say to that?” asked Fox.

“They wanted me out as commissioner and mayor for over three years,” he said. “I’m not violating the town charter.”

“You mentioned the word hate a couple of times. Don’t you think some of that might come from what looks like a combative environment you’re helping create?” said Fox.

“Well, here’s the thing, I got blamed for a whole lot in this town,” said Jacobs.

When asked about the ongoing fraud probe into the residence controversy, the mayor dismissed it.

“They’re accusing you of committing fraud,” said Fox.

“I was unaware of any fraud. I was sitting at the county and had them fill out our paperwork,” said the mayor.

“You haven’t committed any fraud?” asked Fox.

“No, I have not committed any fraud,” said Jacobs.

“Do you think we might end up in jail?” asked Fox.

“No, not at all,” said the mayor.

Jacobs also denied threatening the life of Town Manager David Lynch following a January phone conversation between them, where the mayor is accused of yelling and making threatening statements toward him.

“Did you threaten the life of the town manager?” said Fox.

“No, I did not,” said Jacobs.

In the police report following the alleged incident, the report lists the mayor as an assault subject.

“Why do you think he would accuse you of committing assault, and if he’s actually doing that, which is what the police report says, are you gonna sue him for saying things that aren’t true about you?” said Fox.

“I’m absolutely gonna sue the pants off that man,” said Jacobs.

Pizzi defends his client, saying Jacobs is the victim of continued baseless political attacks.

“This is an ongoing continuation of a baseless and false politically motivated smear campaign against him,” said Pizzi.

Despite the allegations and escalating rhetoric, Jacobs says he will not step down.

“Why would I give him into lies? Would you give in to lies? Because I didn’t,” said the mayor.

The Pembroke Park Police Department said the alleged assault case is now in the hands of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

