FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida as a Category 5 storm, parts of Broward County are starting to experience flooding caused by the rain.

7Skyforce hovered over Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas neighborhood, where some streets had standing water, Monday afternoon.

More neighborhoods are expected to see flooding in the coming days.

While South Florida is not in the direct path of Hurricane Milton, residents in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties lined up to collect sandbags to fortify their homes.

Several South Florida universities also announced they closed their campuses in an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.