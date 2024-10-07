(WSVN) - Hours after Tropical Storm Milton was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane that continues to intensify as it swirls in the Gulf of Mexico, several South Florida municipalities are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents prepare their homes and businesses for any possible flooding that might affect the region.

Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES — The City of Pembroke Pines will distribute sandbags Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or while supplies last, at Pembroke Pines Health Park, located at 8300 West Cypress Drive. The city will supply sand, bags and shovels, but residents must fill their own bags. Assistance will be provided to the elderly and persons with disabilities. There is a limit of five bags per household, and proof of residency is required. For Pembroke Pines residents only.

POMPANO BEACH — The City of Pompano Beach will distribute sandbags Monday starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last, at Pompano Beach Airpark, located at 1660 NE 10th St. Sandbags will be pre-filled, sealed and placed in residents’ cars. There is a limit of 10 bags per household, and proof of residency is required. For Pompano Beach residents only.

Miami-Dade County

MIAMI — The City of Miami will distribute sandbags Monday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., or while supplies last, at Douglas Park, located at 2755 SW 37th Ave. The city will also distribute sandbags between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Grapeland Park, located at 1550 NW 37th Ave, Jose Marti Park Gym, located at 434 SW 3rd Ave., and Little Haiti Park, located at 315 NE 62nd St. Proof of residency is required at all of these locations.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE — North Bay Village will distribute sandbags Monday at North Bay Village Dog Park, located at 7903 East Drive. A time was not specified. Bags will be on pallets and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

NORTH MIAMI — The City of North Miami will distribute sandbags Monday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., at North Miami Motor Pool, located at 1855 NE 142nd St. Proof of residency is required.

OPA-LOCKA — The City of Opa-locka will distribute sandbags Monday and Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Public Works and Utilities Department, located at 12950 NW 42nd Ave.

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE: There ill be a sandbag distribution on Monday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at JL & Enid W. Demps Park, located at 11350 SW 216th St.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH: The City of Sunny Isles Beach will distribute sandbags Monday, between 7:30 p.m. and noon, under the William Lehman Causeway at 19160 Collins Ave. There is a limit of four bags per household, and proof of residency is required.

Drive-Thru Sandbag Distributions at Miami-Dade Parks

Miami-Dade County will be distributing sandbags to residents on Monday, October 7th, at the following regional parks, beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday until bags run out. There is a limit of four bags per household.

Amelia Earhart Park: 401 E 65th St., Hialeah, FL 33013

Oak Grove Park: 690 NE 159th St., Miami, FL 33162

Gwen Cherry Park: 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33147

Tropical Park: 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground: 12451 SW 184th Street, Miami, FL 33177

Homestead Air Reserve Park: 27401 SW 127th Ave, Homestead, FL 33032

Tamiami Park: 11201 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165

Greynolds Park: 17530 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Ives Estate Park: 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179

