MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video obtained by 7News shows an officer pursuing a suspect and deploying a Taser to bring him down during an impromptu drug bust.

The video, provided by Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick, shows an officer spotting a man with illicit drugs.

“You got the weed in your hand. Stop right there!” the officer shouted at the man.

The man took off, sparking a foot pursuit that ended with the officer deploying his Taser at the corner of Collins Avenue and Ninth Street on Monday, just steps away from Ocean Drive and Lummus Park where several World Cup fans have been enjoying weekslong revelry during each match.

Novick’s hotel security system captured the entire encounter.

“I was stunned,” said Novick.

He wasn’t the only one stunned by the incident.

After being struck by the prongs from the Taser, the suspect fell forward onto the roadway.

While the area has been the site of lively activity from soccer fans of every background, it became a hive of police activity on Monday afternoon.

A short time later, fire rescue crews arrived to check on the suspect who remained on the ground.

Video shows an officer removing the Taser prongs from his back before paramedics took over to check on his condition.

As that unfolded, officers stopped at Novick’s hotel to request the surveillance footage.

“‘Mitch, we need your assistance. We had an officer deploy his Taser,'” Novick recounted what the officers told him.

Officers would eventually take the suspect, later identified as Terrance Sutton, into custody after a trip to the hospital.

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