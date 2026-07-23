FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale business remains closed following a fire.

The “Paradise Found” clothing store on Las Olas Boulevard was deemed unsafe as a result of the blaze.

Several pairs of clothes have been taken out and thrown away.

On Wednesday, the fire erupted inside a part of the business used for storage. The fire was put out in about 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

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