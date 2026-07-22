FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on a fire that broke out inside a commercial building on Fort Lauderdale Beach and led to the closure of a portion of Las Olas Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the Paradise Found clothing store near the 3000 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke coming from the second story of the building.

“Upon arrival, crews established command and saw smoke and flames coming from a retail store here on the beach,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan.

Once inside, smoke began filling the second floor.

“They made an aggressive fire attack fighting the fire between the first and second floor in a storage room. There was a lot of different barriers there based upon obstacles with old products and storage items in there,” said Gollan.

7 Drone Force hovered above the businesses as firefighters drenched the building.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames in 40 minutes as the clean up effort began.

“Their aggressive fire attack was able to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby business which is the world famous Elbo Room,” said Gollan.

7News cameras captured firefighters dousing a pile of clothes that they had pulled out of the store.

Throughout the morning, crews entered and exited the store, removing merchandise and damage from the flames.

No one was hurt.

In the afternoon hours, city employees arrived at the store to inspect the damage.

Officials posted a limited entry notice on Wednesday evening.

Crews shut down Las Olas Boulevard between Seabreeze Boulevard and the beach. It has since re-opened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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