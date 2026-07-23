FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have set up a police perimeter in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 15th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing a black BMW parked in front of a duplex with its door open. Officers were canvassing the area with a police K-9.

A short time later, cameras captured officers detaining at least two people.

Details remain limited as to the cause behind this perimeter or the two detained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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