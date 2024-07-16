FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have released a new video of the moment a chunk of a crane collapsed in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred on April 4, injuring some people and resulting in the death of one person.

Video shows the massive crane falling on top of a black Pontiac that was being driven on the Southeast Third Avenue bridge.

The driver is seen running out of the car and then being helped by responding officers.

“Ma’am, what hurts?” said an officer.

“Absolutely nothing,” said the woman.

Officers were shocked to hear she was OK, despite the chunk of the crane falling on her windshield.

“So, you’re not hurt or anything like that?” said the officer.

“No, my mind is pretty messed up but if I could have my phone…” said the woman.

“OK, OK,” said the officer.

A different angle from another driver’s dash cam shows the moment a part of the crane breaks and then the large piece comes crumbling down.

One person, 27-year-old construction worker Jorge de la Torre, died after he fell with one of the loads off the side of a building and succumbed to his injuries.

Video also shows Fort Lauderdale Police rushing to the scene, minutes after the collapse.

Officers arrived on the bridge and began surveying the damage and checking to see if anyone was injured.

“Ma’am, are you in the car?” said an officer.

“Over there, away from the crane,” an officer told a male witness who was in the car next to the one the crane collapsed on.

“It’s already fallen,” the man calmly said.

“It could keep falling,” said the officer.

Behind the Pontiac was Mark S in his Tesla. He said he stomped on his brakes when he saw the crane crashing down on part of his car.

“I saw the whole thing happen. It sheared right in front of my car. Just right on it. It bounced and hit the other car,” he said.

In another piece of video, an officer warns a bus driver to not drive under the bridge.

“I don’t want you under that bridge,” said the officer.

Two people were taken to the hospital with relatively minor injuries as a result of the crane collapse.

Officials said it was a miracle that more people weren’t injured and that the result could’ve been much worse.

No criminal charges will be filed by Fort Lauderdale Police as the collapse was an accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still investigating the incident.

Multiple civil lawsuits are expected in this case.

