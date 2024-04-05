FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the construction worker who was killed after part of a crane collapsed on a bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Jorge De La Torre.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the incident at the Southeast Third Avenue Bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a large presence of first responders as well as two damaged vehicles: A dark-colored minivan and a Tesla SUV. Behind one of the vehicles involved, a large hole in the bridge, apparently caused by the falling debris, was visible.

According to fire rescue officials, a man and woman were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition. Both victims were released from the hospital on Friday morning. A third person, the driver of the Tesla, was put on a stretcher but was not transported to the hospital.

According to police, De La Torre fell with one of the loads off the side of the building and succumbed to his injuries.

Fire rescue officials have since secured the crane and the area has been cleared of debris and damaged vehicles as investigations by several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Department of Transportation, continue.

The closure of the bridge caused significant traffic and stopped marine traffic along the New River, but since its reopening, all traffic has returned to normal.

KAST Construction, the company working on the high-rise where the crane was being used, has been contacted for comment on this incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.