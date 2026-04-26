HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a tree.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the 1800 block of North Federal Highway near Coolidge Street on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle in the middle of the road and a man who was pronounced dead on scene.

7News cameras captured the area where the crash occurred surrounded by police tape and debris scattered across the screen.

A man who did not want to show his face shares what he saw.

“I feel really bad for his family,” he said. “I saw a man coming down on a bike, going fast. All of a sudden, he started turning around. And all you know next, he hit a pole. He went up in the air, you know, dropped off the bike. Man, it was over with.”

As the investigation began, traffic was rerouted but the road reopened by Saturday evening when the motorcycle was towed away.

The witness offered a message to drivers on the road.

“Y’all got to slow down with the bike, man!” he said.

Hollywood Police said the investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

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