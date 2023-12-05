COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a transgender student at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek responded to a controversy surrounding her daughter who plays for the school’s volleyball team.

A statement was released by the mother of the child several days after her child was taken off the team, saying that the outing of a transgender student, specifically a child, is a direct attempt to endanger them.

Hundreds of Monarch High School students walked out of class last week after the reassignment of their principal and school officials because a transgender student was allowed to play on the girls’ volleyball team.

“I walked out because I support trans students,” said student Jessica Kromphold. “A lot of students are upset. Mr. Cecil was a great principal.”

Florida State law prohibits transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student-athletes identified as girls at birth.

The reassigned coach, Jessica Norton sent a statement to 7News saying that she is the mother of the transgender student.

However, according to published reports, she did not coach her this year.

Court documents from an ongoing lawsuit indicate that the student exhibited behavior as a girl as early as three years old. Eventually, she received an amended birth certificate identifying her as a girl.

Norton’s statement read as follows: “The outpouring of love and support from our community this past week has been inspiring, selfless and brave. Watching our community’s resistance and display of love has been so joyous for our family — the light leading us through this darkness. I want everyone to know that we see it and we are so grateful for you. A lot of things were taken from my family this week — our privacy, sense of safety, and right to self-determination.”

Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said a caller who asked not to be identified had informed the district about the student on the team, leading to the beginning of the investigation.

“Our priority is students, no matter what, students,” said Licata. “And making sure they have the support, that they are protected and that we are following the laws to do that.”

Norton is also an employee of the school board.

The incident remains under investigation.

