OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is speaking out days after her son was killed in a deputy-involved shooting.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Marianella Almonte said the loss of her son, Dominick Almonte, has been too much to bear.

“Our family is grieving and, you know, I just can’t, I just can’t,” she said. “Being a mom and, you know, I did everything for him, make sure he was good, you know. Losing my baby is the hardest thing.”

Dominick, 33, died after he was shot by a Broward County deputy during a standoff in Oakland Park, Friday evening.

“It hurts so much. He was my oldest son, he was loved by everyone,” said Marianella.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they responded to reports of a man armed with a knives threatening neighbors along the 800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Upon deputies’ arrival, investigators said, Dominick barricaded himself inside an apartment.

“He had mental challenges due to not having insurance anymore. He had a psychotic episode; he was triggered by the neighbor, and it escalated,” said Marianella.

Deputies said Dominick told them that he had firearms, bombs and propane tanks inside of the house, prompting an evacuation at the complex.

“There was three or four policemen outside holding their gun, and the screaming was coming from the side of the apartment,” said a resident.

The SWAT team, K-9 units and the BSO Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene, and an arrest warrant was issued for Dominick.

Detectives said responding deputies tried to de-escalate the situation for hours attempting to get Dominick to come out peacefully.

At some point, investigators said, Dominick went toward them armed with knives, and a deputy opened fire, striking Dominick.

“He had a kitchen knife, for him to be shot like that, it’s not right,” said Marianella.

Paramedics transported Dominick to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“That kid belonged to somebody. He belongs to a family that loved him, you know. You could’ve found other means to handle the situation,” said Marianella.

The deputy who fired their gun was placed on administrative assignment as part of BSO policy.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

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