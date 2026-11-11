PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Maria Yessenia Trochez Medina was last seen near 4200 NW 5th Street, at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Trochez Medina stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt, blue pants and brown sandals at the time of her disapperance. She was also carrying a brown purse.

Officials urge anyone with information on Trochez Medina’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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