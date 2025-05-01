FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man previously accused of exposing himself to teenage girls near schools has been arrested again, this time for a similar incident involving a 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of NW 20th Street around 7:10 a.m. on Monday after the victim and her father reported that a man in a gray Dodge Charger had exposed himself to her as she walked to school, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

The victim told officers the man rolled down his window, exposed his genitals, and made lewd gestures before fleeing the scene, police said.

Following an investigation, detectives with FLPD’s Special Victim Unit identified the suspect as Travis Davis, 32. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with exposure of sexual organs — subsequent offense — and later with violating pretrial release conditions.

Davis has a history of similar accusations. In October 2023, Lauderhill Police arrested him after a 13-year-old girl reported he had exposed himself as she walked to Lauderhill 6-12 STEM-MED Magnet School.

Prosecutors at the time said Davis admitted to driving around schools and approaching underage girls.

A judge previously ordered Davis to have no contact with minors and to stay at least 100 feet away from all public and private schools in the Tri-County area.

Anyone with information about other possible incidents involving Davis is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

