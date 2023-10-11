LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl who was walking to school in Lauderhill.

Travis Davis, 30, appeared in front of a Broward County judge on Wednesday, a day after he was taken into custody in connection to Friday’s incident.

“I’m ordering no victim contact, no contact with any minors,” a judge said.

Investigators said Davis exposed himself to the 13-year-old victim as she headed to Lauderhill 6-12 STEM-MED Magnet School

“He admitted that he was driving, that he owned a vehicle, he was using this vehicle to drive to the schools, and once he was there, he was approaching underage girls,” said a prosecutor during the court hearing.

The girl told police what happened and, investigators said, she was able to pick Davis out of a lineup.

Officials also believe Davis may have committed similar crimes at other schools, which prompted the judge to add another order.

“You are not to go within 100 feet of any public or private school in the Tri-County area,” the judge said.

If you have been targeted by Davis or have any information that could help investigators in this case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

