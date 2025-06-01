WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who punched a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in a West Park neighborhood was taken to the hospital after, authorities said, one deputy was forced to open fire.

BSO deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a weapon along the 4000 block of Southwest 26th Street, just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Moments later, investigators said, the subject hit a deputy in the face.

Detectives said a deputy discharged their firearm due to what they described as an “ongoing threat,” striking the subject.

Deputies at the scene began administering lifesaving measures to the man before paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of 6 p.m., the patient’s condition is unknown.

It remains unclear whether or not the deputy who was punched was the one who opened fire. This deputy was also taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, and BSO Internal Affairs also responded to the scene to conduct an internal review.

