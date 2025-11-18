FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in the hospital after authorities found him unconscious due to carbon monoxide exposure inside a storage facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials say they found the man unresponsive inside a CubeSmart storage facility along Southeast Sixth Avenue and 30th Street.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. No word on his exact condition.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews brought in special equipment to air out the storage facility.

