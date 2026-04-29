SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer carrying recyclables caught fire along the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise, shutting down all southbound lanes.

7Skyforce hovered above crews with the Coral Spings-Parkland and Sunrise Fire departments as they fought the flames in the trailer of the 18-wheeler off the side of the road by the southbound lanes near Commercial Boulevard, just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The truck’s alert driver noticed there was smoke billowing from the back of his trailer and pulled over to the side.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not hurt.

First responders shut down all southbound lanes, backing up traffic all the way to Sample Road. They urg drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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