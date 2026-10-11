TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after being accused of stabbing his own mother to death in Tamarac, according to Broward Sheriff’s Deputies.

The incident happened on Friday evening after BSO deputies responded to a stabbing near Northwest 28th Avenue and 53rd Street.

Deputies discovered a woman with stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They then detained a man at the scene, who was later identified as 28-year-old Manuel Cabello.

He was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Cabello is expected to appear in bond court today, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.