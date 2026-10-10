TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is dead and one person was detained after a stabbing in Tamarac, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident happened near the 5300 block of Northwest 28th Avenue on Friday evening.

BSO deputies said that they responded to a report of a stabbing and located a woman suffering from stab wounds.

7News cameras captured BSO deputies at the scene.

Authorities said that the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, and deputies detained one subject for questioning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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