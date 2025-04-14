FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in North Lauderdale that claimed the life of a beloved Broward Health nurse and sent her daughter to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said police took Vital Joseph into custody upstate in connection to the early Sunday morning stabbing.

Investigators said the 56-year-old suspect used to live at the residence where the incident occurred and at one time was in a relationship with the deceased victim.

Joseph’s arrest comes as devastated loved ones mourn the loss of Maguy Pouye after, authorities said, the 52-year-old was stabbed to feath inside her home, early Saturday morning.

Her cousin, Jean-Pierre Gastón, spoke with 7News on Sunday.

“She was just everything to our family. We looked up to her,” he said.

Pouye, a mother of five, a grandmother and healthcare worker with Broward Health, was regarded as the matriarch of her family.

“She was fun, energetic, amazing soul, warm, compassionate,” said Gastón.

Sadly, investigators said, Pouye died after a violent encounter with her ex-boyfriend.

Doorbell surveillance video captured Joseph as he entered the victims’ home off Rock Island Road, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

About five minutes later, the suspect is seen running away.

The same doorbell camera captured audio from the victim.

“Call 911! I’m dying” she is heard screaming.

Pouye was telling her son to contact authorities.

The doorbell camera captured someone running out for help shortly after.

Detectives said Joseph stabbed Poute, then went after her adult daughter.

Responding deputies arrived at the home to find the victims suffering from stab wounds.

“There were multiple children in the house. Her kids and grandkids,” said Gastón.

Deputies surrounded the neighborhod, but Joseph got away.

“I haven’t seen him in over a year, and then, and then … Saturday morning,” said Gastón.

Paramedics rushed mother and daughter to Broward Health Medical Center, where Pouye was pronounced dead.

Family members said her daughter was seriously hurt but is currently doing better.

“We thank God for that,” said Gastón.

Video provided to 7News shows loved ones at the bedside of Pouye’s daughter. They shared warm words about Pouye.

“Maggie is just such a kindhearted person. She’s all about her family,” said family friend Marjory Remy in a video.

As for Joseph, he would not get too far.

Police found and apprehended him in Palm Bay on the Space Coast. He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Pouye’s family is now praying for justice.

“Waiting for justice, because this man destroyed our family,” said Gastón. “It’s just overwhelming. Were devastated, crushed, because she was such a pivotal piece in our family.”

Pouye’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.