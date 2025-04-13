NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandmother is dead, and her daughter is fighting for her life after, authorities said, they were stabbed overnight inside a home in North Lauderdale, launching a search for the person responsible.

Ring surveillance video shows a man entering Maguy Pouye’s home along the 1800 block of Runners Way, off Rock Island Road, at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday,

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have not confirmed this individual’s involvement in the incident.

Pouye’s family, however, said he is her former boyfriend.

About five minutes later, the man is seen running out of the house. Audio from the surveillance video captures a woman screaming, “Call 911! I’m dying.”

Loves ones said that was Pouye, 52, imploring her son to call 911.

“Zone 44 Charlie stabbing, respond to a stabbing at 1842 Runners Way, 1842 Runners Way, at 1:52,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Investigators said Pouye and her adult daughter had been stabbed. Her son and a grandchild, who were also in the home, were not hurt.

Pouye would not survive. Investigators said her daughter is listed in critical condition.

The victims’ neighbor, Yolanda Franklin, was shocked to hear the news.

“I’m without words, ’cause that’s never happened in this neighborhood,” she said. “As a matter of fact, in this part of the neighborhood, we don’t even have robberies or anything. You know, you hardly see the police come here, so to have somebody stabbed to death is totally a shock for us,” she said.

Family members said Pouye, a healthcare worker ,was warm and supportive, with a loving nature and kind spirit. One relative said she was the glue that held everyone together.

Now deputies have to determine exactly what happened to her, and why.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

