(WSVN) - Officials in Medellín, Colombia say they believe they’ve found the body of an American Airlines flight attendant who was reported missing.

According to Medellín Mayor Fico Gutierrez on X, authorities found a lifeless body that they believe to be 32-year-old Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina, a U.S. Citizen.

Gutiérrez Molina was last seen early Sunday morning after partying at a club in the El Poblado neighborhood along with a man and woman.

Colombian authorities believed the 32-year-old may have been drugged after he had gone missing near Jose Maria Cordova International Airport.

The mayor’s post states the body found by investigators was located in the area that Gutiérrez Molina was last seen at, leading them to believe it’s him.

While they are running tests to verify his identity, Gutierrez believes this is the body of the missing flight attendant.

Gutierrez said he also contacted Gutiérrez Molina’s father, who had traveled to Medellín, to deliver the tragic news.

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