(WSVN) - An American Airlines flight attendant has been reported missing in Colombia, according to officials.

The Dallas-based flight attendant, identified as 32-year-old Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina, is a U.S. citizen and landed in Medellín, Colombia on March 21 on an American Airlines flight that departed from Miami.

Gutiérrez Molina was last seen early Sunday morning after a party at a club in the Medellín neighborhood of El Poblado, with a man and a woman during a weekend layover, according to the Colombian security secretary.

Authorities believe Gutiérrez Molina may have been drugged and are currently investigating that claim.

Fox News reports the 32-year-old shared his location at a rental house near Jose Maria Cordova International Airport shortly before he went missing, prompting his friends and coworkers to call authorities.

American Airlines issued a statement:

We are actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and doing all we can to support our team member’s family during this time.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department also provided a statement, saying they are closely monitoring the situation:

The Trump Administration has no greater priority than the safety and security of Americans, and the State Department stands ready to provide all consular assistance to Americans in need abroad. We are aware of these reports and are closely tracking the situation.

Gutiérrez Molina was expected to fly back to Miami International Airport after the layover later that day.

7News spoke with Gutiérrez Molina’s family, who said they remain hopeful that the U.S. Embassy will become more involved in the search as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.