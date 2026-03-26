LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash in Lauderhill sent a dozen people to the hospital and left behind a mangled mess.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 1556 N State Road 7 on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a van traveling northbound on State Road 7 was cutoff by another driver. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the driver of the van crossed over the median and ended up striking into cars and a bus.

A total of four vehicles were involved.

7News cameras captured debris on the roadway, police blocking traffic and the damaged vehicles.

All 12 people suffered minor injures, according to officials.

As of late Wednesday night, no one has been cited for the crash.

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