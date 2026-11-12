FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man appeared in bond court after police said he left an infant in his car while he went to gamble at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Casino security found a running car in the parking lot on Wednesday with no driver. Upon further check, they discovered a baby sleeping in its child seat in the back seat of the car.

When authorities met Gregory Foster, he told them that he only left the child inside the car for 45 minutes. But security cameras show it was two hours, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with child neglect.

While in court, the attorney for 28-year-old Foster defended his client and told Judge Allison Gilman that this isn’t what it seems.

“Judge, obviously the defendant will have his day in court and I understand that the affidavit probably has some negative things but one of the issues is he didn’t leave the child alone. He left it with an adult, his brother. So he saw the child was being taken care of but obviously he’ll have his day in court to reflect this allegation,” said the attorney.

Foster ultimately got a $2,500 bond.

There was a similar case earlier this month when two parents were arrested for allegedly leaving their three children inside a hot car while they played at the same casino in Hollywood.

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