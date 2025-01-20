DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a man in connection to the killing of a woman in a duplex fire in Deerfield Beach that their investigation revealed to be arson.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives announced the arrest of Genivaldo Gomes Moreira, Sunday night, The 41-year-old is accused of setting the fire that killed Ana Paula Ribeiro De Souza.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and 43rd Street after receiving several 911 calls, just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters and deputies arrived to found the duplex engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but sadly, they found Ribeiro De Souza dead in a back bedroom.

Investigators said the victim’s dog also died as a result of the fire.

Homicide detectives identified Gomes Moreira as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities said the suspect fled the area in a gold 2002 Saturn. Law enforcement officers located him in Manatee County and took him into custody. He is expected to be extradited to Broward County.

Gomes Moreira, whom neighbors identified as Ribeiro De Souza’s boyfriend, faces one count of felony murder, arson and cruelty to an animal.

