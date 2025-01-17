DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died in a massive overnight fire at a duplex in Deerfield Beach that authorities described as “suspicious,” leading them to issue a “be on the lookout” alert for the victim’s alleged boyfriend.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a residential fire along the 4300 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue after receiving several 911 calls, at Just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with very, very heavy smoke and flames coming from one side of a duplex,” said BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Alicia Baiocchi, who lives across the street, said she woke up to the massive flames illuminating the street.

“I could see flames to the sky. It was just orange, every little – it was four little windows, and it was just orange,” she said.

Another area resident said he was also sleeping when he heard a loud explosion.

“I woke up around 5 in the morning. I heard like a big boom, and I looked outside my window, and I see the house right in front engulfed in flames, and I see all the neighbors outside,” he said. “About two minutes later the ambulance came, the firefighters and they’re taking out the fire.”

Baiocchi said she made sure her children were safe.

“I thought it was in my driveway. I have six kids. We grabbed the newborn, put her in the car seat,” she said.

Firefighters worked swiftly to battle the blaze.

“They made a rapid entry, a rapid knockdown of the fire, and found one victim deceased in a back bedroom,” said Kane.

The alarming discovery has sent shock waves throughout the community.

“The neighbor that wasn’t affected said he heard her screams,” said Baiocchi. “I was like, ‘Did she yell for help?’ He said he just heard screams.”

“That’s very tragic and sad. It’s very sad,” said the other area resident.

Baiocchi said the intense fire forced an emergency evacuation for the duplex’s neighbor.

“They had to climb out of their window, actually. The corner people, they said their door wouldn’t [open], and then the other side of their kitchen, no. They had to literally climb out of their window,” she said.

According to fire officials, a family and a dog that lives on the other side of the duplex were able escape the fierce flames.

“Those folks in that apartment escaped unharmed. There was also a dog that was rescued,” said Kane.

“It was intense. It happened very fast, yeah, and it was completely like – there was no way someone could survive that,” said Baiocchi

Officials have not released the cause of the fire, but they do not believe it ignited by accident.

“An additional call is advising that the boyfriend set their house on fire,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

“At this time the fire is considered suspicious in nature,” said Kane.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one section of the duplex, but the substantial amount of water used to knocked down the fire makes the family’s side of the residence uninhabitable.

Although it’s unclear how many family members are displaced they are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Hours later, a 7News crew saw K-9s that can smell accelerants at the scene.

As of late Friday afternoon, officials have not released the victim’s identity. However, loved ones identified her as Paula Ribeiro.

Friends of the victim posted condolences on Facebook and pointed the finger as to who could be responsible.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the state fire marshal have launched an investigation. They did not confirm the information regarding Ribeiro or whether there were screams coming from the duplex, but they did confirm the BOLO alert.

