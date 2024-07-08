MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police say, he shot two people outside of a business in Miramar.

Darryle Everett was arrested on Monday. He faces several charges including murder and attempted murder.

According to police, Everett opened fire on the two victims last month.

Both of the victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital, where one of them died.

