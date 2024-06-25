MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a business in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located at 10700 Enterprise Way, just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Miramar Police, the two victim were outside the business when they were shot by the gunman. The shooter then fled the scene.

Both victims were rushed to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The subject remains on the loose.

Police reopened the Miramar Park of Commerce after closing it temporarily to search for the subject.

The motive for the shooting and the relationship between the victims and subject is unknown.

