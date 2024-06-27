MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Devon Blake, 58, of Davie, has died from gunshot wounds sustained during a double shooting in Miramar, officials said Thursday.

The incident unfolded just before 11 a.m. Tuesday outside a business at the Miramar Park of Commerce, located in the 10700 block of Enterprise Way.

According to Miramar Police, Blake and another individual were shot by an unknown gunman who then fled the scene. Both victims were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital’s trauma center, where Blake later succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the second victim remains unknown.

The suspect, described as a male wearing an orange shirt, dark pants, a black mask, sunglasses and a black hat, remains at large. On Tuesday, authorities temporarily locked down the area and conducted a thorough search, but the shooter has not been found.

Miramar Police Detective, Yessenia Diaz urged the community to continue to assist in the investigation.

“We continue to follow-up on all leads and request anyone with information to please come forward. This is an active, ongoing investigation,” said Diaz.

If you have any information on this double shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.