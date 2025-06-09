LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of firing a barrage of bullets outside a Lauderhill apartment complex, sending two teenage boys to the hospital, will stay behind bars.

In court Sunday, Kurt Cranston was charged with attempted murder. The judge denied him bond.

According to Lauderhill Police, the 33-year-old suspect was targeting a 16- and 17-year-old in a playground outside the complex, located near Northwest 43rd Terrace and 21st Street.

Investigators said the suspect was recorded on surveillance video walking with a gun under his armpit until he ambushed the teens, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured blood spattered on the pavement.

Paramedics rushed both teens rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with gunshot wounds. They are expected to survive.

