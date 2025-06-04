LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage boys are in stable condition after they were rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the incident at the Cascavita II apartments, near Northwest 20th Street and 43rd Terrace, at around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said responding officers arrived to find both victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the complex.

Rescue crews transported the patients to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, but late Wednesday night, officials said they were in stable.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce hovered over the apartment building, capturing blood in the middle of the street and several first responder vehicles in the area.

7News cameras captured the weapon that was allegedly used in the shooting in a grassy area.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the apartment complex and have descriptions of four potential subjects who are on the loose.

Police said the victims are 16 and 17 years old.

“I’m going there now, I just came to give my moral support but I’m going to the hospital where she’s at now,” said the family friend.

The grandmother of one of the victims also spoke to 7News off camera. She said she had no idea where he was shot or how badly he was injured, but she was at work when she found out about the shooting.

Neighbors, like Herbert Waters, said break-ins and robberies are one thing, but gun violence crosses the line.

“You come home and see this and you wonder, ‘What the heck is going on?’ and stuff like that. You got helicopters, you got 20, 30 polices, undercovers and you’re like ‘What in the world is going on? I’m a citizen.’ As a citizen, I don’t want this in my neighborhood. I do not,” he said.

Ms. V, a local activist, said the neighborhood has changed considerably since she moved there 35 years ago.

“I just pray that everybody is OK and who was transported to the hospital and we can get to the bottom of whatever is going on in the neighborhood,” she said.

An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

