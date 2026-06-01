DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boy got a big surprise and a dream come true, thanks to the partnership of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and Bass Pro Shops.

The 12-year-old from Pompano Beach took a trip to Dania Beach for the kind of surprise that checks off a major bucket list item.

7News cameras captured the moment Benjamin Rodrigues was presented with his very own fishing boat that he had wished for a very long time.

“Oh my God, oh my God!” said Rodrigues as he covered his mouth in awe and walked closer to the boat.

The generous gift from the organization is aimed at helping the young boy work toward his goal of becoming a sport fisherman.

The child bravely battled leukemia for the past year. From hospital visits to chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, he was sidelined for a while.

“He’s only 12, but he definitely has a purpose, and he definitely has that in mind. Some good days and some bad days, and you wish it wouldn’t have happened, but he’s been able to rebound,” said Rodrigues’ father, Lucas.

Now, after surviving those hardships, he’s ready to pursue his dream in the water.

“It’s like wow! So surreal to me,” said Rodrigues. “I was feeling like just, ‘Am I dreaming? Is this real?”

Chris Smeeton, General Manager at Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, said it was amazing to see the young boy’s reaction.

“To see his face, to see the wow on his face and again knowing he’s going to be on the water with his brothers and his family, you know, again making memories, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Lucas said that the year in the hospital introduced the family to the cancer community, from the hospitals providing medical care to a network of families and generous donors who make moments like these possible.

“What me and my wife who came to find out is that we didn’t know much about the cancer community and it’s an amazing community, supportive community,” said Lucas.

The young boy said he’s grateful for the gift.

“I want to thank Make-A-Wish because a boat is not something that’s, you know, cheap or easy to get, but they did it. They did it for me because I’m struggling with cancer, so I just want to thank you guys so much,” said Rodrigues.

Smeeton said the only thing he wants to see now is pictures of Ben and his family on the water.

If you would like to become a donor to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, click here.

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