POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A school lockdown was lifted following a police investigation in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a threat at Crystal Lake Middle School located at 3551 Northeast Third Avenue that was detected on FortifyFL, a suspicious activity reporting tool.

Deputies searched around the campus during the lockdown and ultimately found no evidence of a threat.

Late Wednesday afternoon, officials said the lockdown was lifted and school operations resumed.

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