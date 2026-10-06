LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fourteen people are behind bars after a months-long investigation by Lauderhill Police.

The police operation dubbed “Neighborhood Shield” has also recovered over 200 bags of drugs.

Detectives said their investigation centered around two areas: Jimmy’s Supermarket, a neighborhood store, and Lauderhill Gardens townhomes.

“Based on officers patrolling the neighborhood and also complaints we received from the community, we started this investigation as a result of the community’s outreach,” said Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley.

After nearly two months and several drug buys, investigators found bags of cocaine, crack rocks, marijuana and other drugs commonly referred to as bath salts. Officials also say they found individual bags of Flakka-like drugs in between items on shelves at the neighborhood store.

“Everything that we’ve identified so far is most of the individuals in Lauderhill Gardens townhomes and at Jimmy’s were working together to facilitate these narcotics transactions. We are hopeful that we disrupted the majority of them, but I’m sure there’s still more out there, and that’s where the Lauderhill Street Enforcement Team is continuing to work on those ongoing investigations,” said Lauderhill Police Sgt. Edward McCormick.

Most of the suspects are facing charges of selling or delivering drugs. At least five of them are also charged with selling or delivering drugs within 1,000 feet of a childcare facility.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Lauderhill Police officers said that while activity has slowed in the area, they know that could change, so that they will keep an eye on it.

“I think this operation gave us a lot of satisfaction. And to be quite honest with you, this is what we signed up for. This is what these guys do every single day. They’re out here working hard for the citizens of Lauder Hill. So no matter who comes forward, no matter how many dealers there are, we’re going to continue to take them off the streets,” said McCormick.

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