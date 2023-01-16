LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames ripped through an apartment building in Lauderhill, leaving residents in four units displaced.

Video from Lauderhill Fire Rescue captured flames and dark smoke underneath the roof of the building, located along the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street, Sunday afternoon.

“I said, ‘This is crazy. Something huge happened,'” said area resident Patricia Salmon.

Levit Moss, one of the residents who was impacted, said the blaze spread rapidly.

“I saw the smoke and smelled the smoke, and two minutes after that, you had to get out,” he said. “It was pretty quick; it happened really fast.”

Families who live in the building ran out of their homes.

“I have my car, my health, my kids, you know,” said resident Jackie Moss.

Firefighters from several departments responded just before 2:30 p.m.

It took crews more than two and a half hours to get the flames under control.

The fire was so massive that first responders called for more firefighters to help.

Officials said the fire destroyed four apartments, and the damage is extensive.

Even after night fell, firefighters kept their eyes on the building and put out hot spots.

“I was a tricky fire, and what we’re identifying, what appears is that they did roof work, don’t know when, but it looks like they roofed over an existing roof,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Levy, “so the fire appears to have been running in between the old roof and the new roof, so it’s making it quite difficult for firefighters to attack the fire.”

Officials said the fire started in one unit and spread through the attic to the other homes.

“We’re able to tell that the fire started down low and worked its way up, and in the other apartments, the fire started up top and worked its way down, so everything is a complete loss,” said Levy.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping these families who have lost everything.

“Oh, my God I wish I could help them. I wish I had a place for a couple of them for tonight,” said Salmon.

“I don’t even know what we’re going to do,” said Jackie.

Investigators said they still need to figure out where the fire started and what caused it.

