FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wild ride sent a Lamborghini SUV on a collision course with a duplex in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the chaotic wreck took place near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street, at around 3 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the driver of a rented 2021 Lamborghini Urus crashed into a parked Nissan SUV. The force from the impact sent the SUV flying in the air before it landed on the unoccupied side of a duplex.

“I heard the loudest boom in my bedroom,” said area resident Peter Riedel.

“I looked back, and I saw a damn Lamborghini truck coming straight at me,” said witness Clarence Middleton.

“It appears the car flew through the air about maybe 20 to 30 feet, landed on the roof of the house here, hit the tree, and fell to the ground and burst into flames,” said FLFR Assistant Fire Chief Timothy Heiser.

“I was scared it was going to blow up,” said Riedel.

Middleton said he was just feet away when he saw the mangled SUV and someone stuck inside, so he risked his own life to help.

“I started yanking him out, and I yanked him right out of the truck, and I laid him down by the trash can,” he said.

Middleton said that occupant was the driver of the Lamborghini, and he didn’t stick around after he was pulled to safety.

“He was hurt at first, but as soon as I helped him out, he snapped back out of it. He was like, ‘I’m good, I’m good,'” said Middleton. “He got up, and he ran off with no shoes on, with just socks on. He took off.”

FLFR units arrived shortly after. Crews put out the flames, assessed the damage and removed both vehicles involved in the crash.

Sunday night, 7News cameras captured extensive damage to the unoccupied part of the duplex where the SUV landed.

Area residents said this was just the latest in a string of recent violent wrecks.

“Three booms I heard, came outside, and there were accidents within one week,” said Riedel. “I think it’s a dangerous intersection, and we could use a stop light or a stop sign, something to protect the neighborhood.”

As of Sunday night, police continue to search for the driver of the Lamborghini.

