DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a Jeep crashed into the front of a restaurant in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The motorist involved is believed to have mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake when they barreled into the front of Tucker Duke’s, a popular lunch spot, at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Extensive damage to the front of the business, located along Powerline Road, south of Southwest 10th Street, could be seen where the Jeep drove through.

The restaurant’s owners are picking up the mess and trying to assess the damage, so they can ascertain what needs to be fixed in order to get the business back open as soon as possible.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators, the driver remained at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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