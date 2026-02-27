PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The innocent driver who was caught in the middle of a chaotic police pursuit that led to a crash, a woman’s arrest and traffic tie-ups on the Florida Turnpike in Plantation has died, authorities said.

Drivers along the Florida Turnpike came to a full stop when they witnessed the killer rush-hour collision along the southbound lanes near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Thursday afternoon.

Cameras captured police officers with their guns drawn as they surrounded a white Ford F-250 truck that, investigators said, was stolen.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pursuit began in Deerfield Beach. As Coconut Creek Police were trying to get the truck to stop, the woman behind the wheel slammed into a BSO cruiser and a Coconut Creek Police cruiser.

Deputies said that aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer is what prompted the pursuit onto the Turnpike.

Investigators said the woman, who later identified herself as 52-year-old Anna Giza, kept going before being slammed into the wall near Mile Marker 58.

“They did the [Precision Immobilization Technique] maneuver, where they tip the back of the vehicle and get it to turn sideways. It did, and crashed into the wall there. They took a person into custody,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

7News cameras captured Giza being taken out of a BSO deputy cruiser in handcuffs and then placed onto a stretcher.

Paramedics with Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the woman to to Broward Health Medical Center. She was seen wearing a neck brace as she was wheeled into the hospital.

The victim’s black Nissan sedan was pinned up against the Turnpike wall as a result of the crash. Troopers said the driver was killed.

The investigation stretching late into Thursday night. Troopers shut down the southbound lanes at Sunrise Boulevard for hours as they attempted to piece together what happened, causing serious delays for drivers.

Motorist Ralph Livingston said he had to come help his niece, who was stuck in traffic.

“She was stopped on the Turnpike, something went on on the Turnpike and, you know, unfortunately, she’s stopped, and I’m going to assist her now,” he said. “She thought she was going to make it here to the gas station, but unfortunately, she didn’t.”

Investgators said Giza was later placed under arrest. She is facing several charges, including felony murder, grand theft auto and aggravated battery and assault.

Both the BSO deputy and Coconut Creek officer whose cruisers were hit were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

FHP did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for information about the driver who was killed.

