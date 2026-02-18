TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a pursuit lead to a violent crash that took the life of an innocent driver and sent a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy to the hospital, authorities are identifying all those involved in the multi-vehicle wreck.

BSO said Wednesday that they arrested 30-year-old Sean Paul Holder after he led them on a pursuit following an aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

That pursuit ended in the area of West Prospect Road and Northwest 31st Avenue in Tamarac just before midnight on Monday.

Officials said a BSO deputy collided with a civilian’s truck during the pursuit. The innocent driver, identified as Ronald Wilson, was pronounced dead at the hospital and the deputy, identified as Brian Quintal, continues recovering at the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

The collision was so strong, it left the truck rolled over on its side.

Despite the crash, surveillance video shows multiple other BSO cruisers on the tail of a Jeep Cherokee that was being driven by Holder, according to deputies.

Witness Jared Fisher, who works at a nearby 7-Eleven, recapped what he saw on Monday night.

“We saw like six cops coming, and they were chasing after one car as well, and the car that was getting chased went through the intersection — it passed through easily — and the cop behind him collided with a car that was making a left-hand turn,” he said. “Me and the customer, we were just, like, in shock. We heard a collision; it was big, it was loud.”

Moments after the crash between Quintal and Wilson, Fisher said other deputies immediately responded and began to help.

“Several cops came out and ran directly to the car and were screaming out, ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?'” said Fisher.

Deputies continued following Holder as he cut through a warehouse parking lot before the pursuit ended with Holder crashing into a fence and being subsequently arrested.

According to investigators, the Jeep being driven by Holder had been reported stolen out of Margate.

The 30-year-old now faces several charges, including grand theft auto, driving with a suspended license and murder by another while engaged in a specific felony.

BSO is investigating the crash and its preceding events. Following this investigation, the case will be sent to BSO’s Pursuit Review Board, which reviews all vehicle pursuits.

