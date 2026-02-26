PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has been taken into custody and was hospitalized after an apparent police pursuit across Broward County that ended in a crashing stop, sending another driver to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and various other law enforcement officials responded to the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard.

According to 7Skyforce, officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford truck in the area of Deerfield Beach, but the driver refused to stop and collided against a Coconut Creek Police cruiser before they began driving southbound.

Deputies appeared to have conducted a successful Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver that led to the driver crashing against a black sedan and a wall, ending the apparent pursuit in the area of Plantation.

The crash with the dark-colored vehicle caused that car to spin out of control and was left sideways.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the truck pinned against a wall with front-end damage.

Heavily armed deputies searched the person’s car after taking them into custody.

7News cameras captured Tamarac Fire Rescue units responding to the scene and begin performing CPR on someone, but it remains unclear who it is.

Both drivers were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions remains unclear.

The driver of the truck was seen arriving at the hospital in handcuffs.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard remains closed as of late Thursday night. The northbound lanes remain unaffected.

Due to the massive backup on the Turnpike, Ralph Livingston said he had to take a tank of gas to his niece who got stuck in the traffic.

“Thought she would make it here to the gas station but unfortunately she did not. She was stopped on the Turnpike and unfortunately she stopped and I’m going with her sister now. It just adds more traffic than usual,” he said.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes by exiting earlier at Commercial Boulevard or avoiding the Turnpike entirely. Drivers may re-enter the Turnpike south of Interstate 595.

