FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A social media influencer is behind bars again.

Jack Doherty was booked into Broward County jail and charged with domestic battery.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, he got into an argument with a woman and things turned physical.

It isn’t his first run-in with the law. Last November, he was arrested by Miami Beach Police for a drug possession and resisting arrest charge.

The 22-year-old has millions of followers across his social media pages of Youtube, Instagram and TikTok.

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