MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A social media influencer walked out of jail on Saturday night, hours after getting into some trouble with the law on Miami Beach.

Twenty-two-year-old Jack Doherty smiled for the cameras as he walked out of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He told 7News that he regrets how his night leaving a club in South Beach unfolded.

“Stay out of jail. It was the worst experience of my life,” he said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the influencer was blocking traffic as he recorded content for his channel early Saturday morning on the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Body camera footage shows Doherty standing in the street with multiple people and a phone in his hand. Officers are heard telling the group to move out of the street.

“Go the sidewalk. Now!” said an officer.

Police say officers saw the group go into the road, and that Doherty separated himself and went into the middle of the roadway, obstructing traffic and creating a safety hazard.

Despite being given multiple commands and warnings of arrest if he didn’t comply, detectives say Doherty refused and even told officer, ‘Once I’m done with this, bet.'”

Video shows officers handcuffing Doherty.

Detectives say when they conducted a body search, they found a half an orange pill marked three that, officers say, is consistent with the schedule two amphetamine. They also found a black container with suspected three hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes.

The social media influncer who has 15 milllion subscribers on Youtube and a combined 13 million on TikTok and Instagram was hauled away in a police cruiser.

Video from his channel shows him crashing on the Turnpike last year. Other videos show him on a yacht and live streaming hours before he was arrested.

But once he bonded out, he sang a different tune.

“For sure, I would have definitely done it differently,” he said.

Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine weighed in on the influencer’s arrest.

“We don’t have room for that type of nonsense, and we’re not going to tolerate it,” he said. “This punk. It’s called for what it is. He’s a professional antagonizer. He goes online trying to antagonize people. That’s not going to work in Miami Beach.”

Doherty faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.

He says he’s learned his lesson.

“No traffic. It was three in the morning. You know, I think they just wanted to lock me up, but fair enough. You know, I learned my lesson,” he said.

But seconds after leaving jail, he was right back to doing what he does best: live streaming.

“I’m a free man, baby. Let’s go!” he said to a camera.

Miami Beach Police officials say they remain committed to maintaining public safety and order throughout the city, regardless of celebrity status.

Doherty is currently out on a $3,500 bond.

