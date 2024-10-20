SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians woke up bright and early this weekend and hit the pavement for a good cause.

7News cameras captured the ribbon-cutting moment when the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk got underway at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Saturday morning.

The annual event is all about courage, hope and community. For people like Bill Zito, general manager of the Florida Panthers, his reason for taking part in the walk is personal.

“My family — my mom, my sister, my wife, my mother-in-law, all at some point had cancer,” he said. “My wife is a breast cancer survivor. I have two daughters.”

The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel & Casino donating $100,000 to the cause, along with other local business leaders who came out to support.

Leaders like City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

“We rally our troops — our customers, our community — to try to fundraise. This is an amazing event, happy to be a part of it every year,” he said. “Every single dollar we raise or more awareness we create, we’re one step closer to ending it, so I love it, and I think that’s why it gets bigger and better every year.”

WSVN is a proud supporter of the American Cancer Society, with 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez once again serving as the event’s emcee.

All with the goal of creating more cancer survivors like Ana Salazar.

“This makes me feel amazing, ’cause there are so many events that people do for a good cause that many people have survived,” said Salazar. “I have friends that are making it, that are alive, due to all these events, all the sponsors.”

“There is a cure. There are talented people, ready and willing to work, and we have to fund them, and we have to end this terrible disease,” said Zito.

Saturday’s walk raised over $850,000 for the American Cancer Society.

