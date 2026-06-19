NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 4-year-old boy to the hospital after he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning along the 1600 block of Southwest 63rd Terrace, late Friday morning,

Investigators said the victim wandered off and fell into the pool. A family member found the boy in the water.

Officials said it’s unclear how long the child spent underwater.

7Skyforce later hovered above the pool, as well as a hose and several flotation devices on it.

Outside the home, 7News cameras captured loved ones consoling each other.

Paramedics transported the young patient to Broward Health Coral Springs. First responders were performing CPR on him while en route to the hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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