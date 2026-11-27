FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is holding its annual Black Friday pet adoption event.

During “Black Furrday,” adoption fees for pets seven months and older will be waived from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. this morning, then half price until 5 p.m.

It is located at 2070 Griffin Road in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information, click here.

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