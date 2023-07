LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Lauderhill struck by lightning as thunderstorms moved through the area.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the home along the 7100 block of Northwest 45th Court, Saturday night.

Crews arrived to find some smoldering in the attic.

No one inside the home was hurt.

