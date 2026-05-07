FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization has to come up with an alternative plan to fly several U.S. veterans to the nation’s capital after Spirit Airlines went out of business.

Honor Flight South Florida is a volunteer organization that helps veterans across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties take a trip to Washington, D.C., to visit monuments and memorials built in their honor.

The next flight for veterans was scheduled to leave from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport through Spirit Airlines on May 30. Due to the airline’s shutdown, Honor Flight is now forced to adjust its plans.

Over the years, Honor Flight, along with Spirit Airlines, has helped send more than 2,000 veterans, including some who served during World War II and in Korea and Vietnam, to Washington, D.C.

“My dad has actually avoided going to Washington, D.C. since he served in the military, and it’s kind of been more of a dark part of his life,” said Blair Wallace, the daughter of a veteran.

Wallace’s father, Dan Gordon, served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969.

“I just thought it was time to honor the veterans of Vietnam and give them the, you know, the honor and the grace that they deserve,” said Wallace.

Gordon and his brother-in-law, John Fisk, a fellow Vietnam veteran and Navy veteran, planned to take the Honor Flight on May 30. After learning that Spirit Airlines had ceased all operations, those plans are now in limbo, and the family was stunned.

“We were in shock,” said Wallace.

Ryan Paton, the co-founder of Honor Flight, said the airline had always been a strong supporter of their mission.

“Spirit’s been with us for about 12 years now I believe, and we did so much good in our community together that we were just always held out hope for them,” said Paton.

Volunteers for the organization had to break the news to veterans that their planned May 30 flight wasn’t happening.

“It’s like, they waited so long for this gift, and now we got to say, ‘You got to wait a little bit longer,’ so it’s – that’s the tough part of it, but we’re gonna make it up to them,” said Paton.

The unexpected setback stung many veterans who had been looking forward to the trip.

“My uncle John was really, really disheartened, you know, we’ve been waiting. We have submitted our information to Honor Flight over a year ago,” said Wallace. “They were emotionally ready to take that journey back in time to heal.”

As part of the trip, veterans would be treated to a police escort to the monuments and front-row seating during the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National Cemetery.

Honor Flight hopes to have all those measures in place to bring the trip veterans deserve over the next few months.

When they do eventually make the trip, their emotional return to South Florida will now be carried out without Spirit Airlines, a former constant on the journey.

“They lost their jobs, and that’s the big picture of this, and we’re gonna be OK,” said Paton.

Honor Flight told 7News they’ve spoken with other airlines and are confident they can reschedule this trip for sometime over the next few months.

Honor Flight makes these trips happen at no cost to veterans, with assistance from public donations.

For those interested in making a donation to Honor Flight, you can visit their website here.

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