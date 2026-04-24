DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special honor for Vietnam War veterans passed through Broward County, Thursday.

The Heroes Welcome Home parade passed through parts of Broward County, passing by several schools and Davie’s police and fire rescue headquarters before wrapping up at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds.

The parade featured a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall from Washington, D.C.

After being first introduced in 1984, the parade helped bring the memorial experience to communities across the country.

The traveling memorial is half the size of the original wall and tours are done from April through November, spending about a week at different sites nationwide.

The replica will be open for the public at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds through the weekend. There will also be special presentations available for visitors.

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